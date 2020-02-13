Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Buys 469,026 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,397,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 469,026 shares during the quarter. NiSource comprises approximately 2.1% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $66,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter worth $60,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in NiSource by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter valued at $137,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

NI stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,891. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.21. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

