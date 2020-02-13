Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $707,000 Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.77. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.17.

CPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Sidoti upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

