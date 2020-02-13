Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Increases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 800,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy accounts for 1.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $50,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,666,000 after purchasing an additional 855,331 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,926,000 after buying an additional 664,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 37.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,843,000 after buying an additional 597,905 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,302,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,254,000 after buying an additional 195,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $8,646,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.92. 1,624,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,790. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

