Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,900 shares of company stock worth $921,409. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OXY traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.04. 8,386,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,372,282. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

