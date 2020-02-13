Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 61,020 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,020 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises about 3.5% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $111,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

NYSE BCE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.36. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.74 and a 52 week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

