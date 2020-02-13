Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apple (AAPL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently:

2/10/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2020 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $373.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflected continued momentum in the Services segment and a rebound in iPhone sales, which grew on a year-over-year basis. Customer response was exceptional for new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Moreover, sales benefited from trade-in programs, which doubled on a year-over-year basis. Wearables’ top-line growth was aided by strong demand for Apple Watch and AirPod. AirPod sales benefited from the launch of AirPod Pro, which features active noise cancellation. Moreover, Apple Watch’s adoption rate grew rapidly. The solid adoption of Apple Watch is now helping the iPhone maker strengthen presence in the personal health monitor space.The Phase One deal between the United States and China is also a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $375.00 to $385.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $343.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $358.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $280.00 to $295.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $192.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $245.00 to $315.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $300.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They now have a price target on the stock, up previously from .

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $300.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple was given a new $355.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/27/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $250.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

1/23/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from to .

1/21/2020 – Apple was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $368.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $225.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/14/2020 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00.

1/14/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $275.00.

1/13/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $221.00.

1/10/2020 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

1/10/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/9/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $285.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Apple was given a new $296.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $290.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $280.00.

1/3/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $290.00 to $330.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/3/2020 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $290.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

12/23/2019 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $290.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $290.00.

AAPL traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $324.87. 23,838,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,690,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,425.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.72. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

