Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Redline Communications Group Inc (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) shares were down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

About Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software Products, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

