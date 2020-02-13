Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-3.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.91. Regency Centers also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.90-3.93 EPS.

REG traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,274. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an overweight rating to an equal rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Regency Centers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Regency Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.11.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

