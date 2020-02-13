Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,698 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,336,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $14,705,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 854.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.48. 1,534,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,169. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average of $76.09. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $69.46 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.