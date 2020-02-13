Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,719 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Nomura began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.41.

Shares of ROST traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $120.53. 532,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

