Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 725,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,200 shares of company stock worth $7,822,604. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.97. 567,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,535. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.09. CDW has a 12 month low of $90.53 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

