Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Receives $161.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

RGA traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $152.29. 5,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,203. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $139.83 and a one year high of $169.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.90. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 144,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

