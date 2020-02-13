Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliv International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of Reliv International stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Reliv International has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 million, a P/E ratio of -116.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reliv International had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter.

About Reliv International

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

