Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.04

Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.04 and last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 39670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REGI shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,001,000.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

