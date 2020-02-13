Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.04

Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.04 and last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 39670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.
Several research analysts have weighed in on REGI shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.
The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
