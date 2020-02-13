Rescap Liquidating Unt (OTCMKTS:RESCU) Trading Up 5.6%

Rescap Liquidating Unt (OTCMKTS:RESCU)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95, approximately 54,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 18,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Rescap Liquidating Unt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RESCU)

Rescap Liquidating Trust engages in liquidating and distributing assets of the debtors in the ResCap bankruptcy case. The company, through its agents, wind downs the affairs of and dissolve the debtors and their subsidiaries, including the non-debtor subsidiaries. Rescap Liquidating Trust was founded in 2013 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rescap Liquidating Unt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rescap Liquidating Unt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.