Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Luminex Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Luminex in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). William Blair also issued estimates for Luminex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LMNX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of LMNX opened at $24.64 on Thursday. Luminex has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,295,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,162,000 after buying an additional 74,700 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Luminex by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Luminex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Luminex news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,509.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.