Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cumulus Media (CMLS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS):

2/4/2020 – Cumulus Media was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2020 – Cumulus Media was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

1/29/2020 – Cumulus Media was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

1/28/2020 – Cumulus Media was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

1/3/2020 – Cumulus Media was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/31/2019 – Cumulus Media was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $219.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Cumulus Media Inc has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 724.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

