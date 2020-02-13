Retirement Network Acquires Shares of 1,145 Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.94. 3,369,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,047. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $88.65 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average of $126.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

In related news, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,528,411.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,059. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,001 shares of company stock worth $15,342,770 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

