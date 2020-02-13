Retirement Network Acquires Shares of 411 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Retirement Network acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,102. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $180.29 and a 52 week high of $210.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.