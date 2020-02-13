Retirement Network Invests $108,000 in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Retirement Network purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,411,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,475,000 after buying an additional 69,177 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,187,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,830,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,930,000 after buying an additional 62,738 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.74. 1,096,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,708. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $114.62 and a one year high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

