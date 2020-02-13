Retirement Network Invests $118,000 in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

NYSE:STT traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.85. 1,499,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average is $67.43. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.