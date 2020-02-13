Retirement Network Invests $66,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.50. 285,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,455. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $210.19 and a one year high of $246.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.84 and a 200 day moving average of $229.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

