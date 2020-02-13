Retirement Network Makes New $131,000 Investment in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Retirement Network purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $95.58. 211,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,438. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average is $83.74. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $95.77.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

