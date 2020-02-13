Retirement Network Makes New Investment in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Retirement Network purchased a new position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTN stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.76. 2,504,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,614. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $169.64 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.57.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

