Retirement Network Takes $94,000 Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Retirement Network purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

NYSE:HTA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,345. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.19, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

