RHC Capital (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Down 23.1%

RHC Capital Corp (CVE:RHC)’s share price fell 23.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 68,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 72,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72.

About RHC Capital (CVE:RHC)

RHC Capital Corporation explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Southern Saskatchewan. It holds 572 sections covering an area of 366,217 acres of helium land. RHC Capital Corporation is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for RHC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.