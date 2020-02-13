Rhumbline Advisers Buys 40,364 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,288,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,364 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $39,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

FITB traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.83. 2,274,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,731. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

