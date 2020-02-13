Rhumbline Advisers Has $40.73 Million Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Msci worth $40,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Msci by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Msci by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

In related news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at $89,508,428.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,373 shares of company stock worth $9,947,168. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI traded up $5.23 on Thursday, reaching $313.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,895. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $172.98 and a twelve month high of $311.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.45 and a 200-day moving average of $246.68.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.