Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,283 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Fortive worth $38,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $77.24. 1,938,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,478. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average of $72.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,342,698.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

