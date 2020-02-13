RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Increased to $236.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $225.00 to $236.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RingCentral from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on RingCentral from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.10.

NYSE:RNG traded up $7.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.91. 88,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,887. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.78. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $98.19 and a twelve month high of $236.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.91 and a beta of 0.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $4,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,786,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,726 shares of company stock worth $36,708,328 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $2,131,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $1,906,000. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $2,927,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 297,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,143,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

