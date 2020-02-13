Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -4.67

News stories about Rio2 (CVE:RIO) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio2 earned a media sentiment score of -4.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mackie set a C$1.00 price target on Rio2 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Fundamental Research set a C$0.93 price target on Rio2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

CVE RIO traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.37. 94,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,103. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 27.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $70.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. Rio2 has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.70.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rio2 owns a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project as a result of its business combination with Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation. The Fenix Gold Project is located in Chile’s Atacama Region (Copiapo). Rio2 also has the right and option to acquire all rights and interests in seven gold exploration prospects totaling approximately 19,000 hectares in Peru.

