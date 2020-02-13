Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,321,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,283 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $83,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,213,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,478. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

