Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 36,021 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,021 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $57,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truefg LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,655,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.37. 1,198,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

