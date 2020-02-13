Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 523 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,476 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $77,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 695.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 106.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $381.40. 4,481,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,251,084. The firm has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $385.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,102 shares of company stock valued at $45,886,831 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

