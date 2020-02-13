Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,047 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Costco Wholesale worth $135,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.73.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,385. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.51 and its 200-day moving average is $294.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $209.26 and a 52 week high of $316.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

