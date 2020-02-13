Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $184.77 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,893,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,191 shares during the period. Garmin accounts for 0.6% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.96% of Garmin worth $184,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $953,060,000 after buying an additional 824,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Garmin by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after buying an additional 429,423 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Garmin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after buying an additional 29,080 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Garmin by 51.2% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,722,000 after buying an additional 486,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Garmin by 173.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,854,000 after buying an additional 853,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.81. 391,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $70.86 and a twelve month high of $102.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.