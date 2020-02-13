Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $249.48 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,817,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,168 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.19% of AbbVie worth $249,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,230.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,165,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,068 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 773.2% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,139,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,290,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,065,000 after acquiring an additional 913,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.51.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $97.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,586,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.97. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.