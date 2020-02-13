Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $404.96 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,155,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $404,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,492,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,690. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.82 and a 200 day moving average of $183.76. The stock has a market cap of $404.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $142.40 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.