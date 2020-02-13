Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $75.53 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,283 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $75,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

Shares of LRCX traded up $6.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $341.58. 2,109,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,910. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

