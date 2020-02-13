Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 747,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,516 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.66% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $91,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 55.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,780,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,055. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.35. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.05.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.