Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 3,603,592 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 172.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,603,592 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.36% of The Western Union worth $152,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in The Western Union by 73.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 106.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America set a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.13. 20,446,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,521,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,357.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

