Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 241,049 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 241,049 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $66,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,344,000 after purchasing an additional 821,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,296,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 233.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,676,000 after purchasing an additional 470,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Allegion by 32.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 633,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,669,000 after purchasing an additional 155,512 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,395.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $549,591.91. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.83. The stock had a trading volume of 808,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.99. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $85.96 and a fifty-two week high of $138.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

