Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 266,864 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,344,893 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 266,864 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $59,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,869,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,930,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,718 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,670,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,652 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.01.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

F traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. 67,616,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,034,125. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 412.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

