Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 311,562 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,082,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 311,562 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $63,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of HP by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HP by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,744 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,202,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,111. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

