Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 31,474 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,474 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $101,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UNH stock traded up $12.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.48. 6,700,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,361. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.12 and a 200-day moving average of $259.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $305.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

