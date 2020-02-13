Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 47,305 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,305 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.39% of DTE Energy worth $95,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

NYSE DTE traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $133.75. 778,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,080. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.86. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $118.78 and a 1-year high of $135.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.