Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 963,492 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,126,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 963,492 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $54,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.47.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $11.81. 12,643,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,628,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

