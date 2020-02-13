Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Robert Half International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Robert Half International has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Robert Half International stock opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 41.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CL King began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

