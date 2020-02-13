Robert Luciano Acquires 45,000 Shares of VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,700.00 ($72,127.66).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Robert Luciano acquired 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,200.00 ($78,865.25).

On Friday, January 31st, Robert Luciano acquired 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,700.00 ($79,219.86).

On Wednesday, January 29th, Robert Luciano acquired 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,150.00 ($78,120.57).

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Luciano acquired 52,268 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.18 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,153.31 ($80,959.80).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Luciano acquired 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,000.00 ($46,808.51).

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Luciano acquired 35,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,860.00 ($54,510.64).

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Luciano bought 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,325.00 ($39,237.59).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.24 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,400.00 ($15,886.52).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,450.00 ($15,921.99).

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Luciano bought 15,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,735.00 ($23,925.53).

The firm has a market capitalization of $931.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 1-year low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of A$2.56 ($1.81). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.34.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

