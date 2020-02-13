Rock Point Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,425 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning makes up 1.4% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,353,000 after acquiring an additional 912,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 35.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,210 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,667,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,592,000 after acquiring an additional 189,585 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.89. 896,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,392. Owens Corning has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

